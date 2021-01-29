Man found dead in south Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead in south Charlotte Friday afternoon, sparking a homicide investigation.
The incident happened on Riverbirch Drive around 2 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene.
When CMPD arrived, they found a man with apparent trauma.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic. He was identified as 26-year-old Divante Lavaska Brown.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, and suspects or possible persons of interest.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.