Man accused of hitting bike rider and driving away in Concord, jailed under $100K bond

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a man for his role in a hit-and-run.
Officers responded to a hit and run involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and Cabarrus Avenue West.
According to officers, the bicyclist was trying to cross Warren C. Coleman Boulevard when he was struck by a blue car.
The bicyclist was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.
The driver left the scene. The Dodge Dart believed to be involved in the incident was later recovered in a Charlotte neighborhood.
Police later identified the suspect as Desmond Romun Mason. Mason surrendered to officers and was charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury and driving with a revoked license.
He was booked into the Cabarrus County Jail under $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.