First Alert: Split decision on the weekend forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine today will mix with a few afternoon clouds with seasonably chilly high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, staying below average yet again.
Skies will be mainly clear and it will turn frigid again overnight with lows falling back to the low to mid 20s.
The weekend looks to bring a split decision, as early sunshine Saturday gives way to increasing clouds followed by another round of rain and mountain snow late Saturday night into the better part of Sunday.
Saturday will stay dry with afternoon readings again in the mid to upper 40s. A storm system back to our west will move in Saturday night with rain and mountain snow.
Accumulation of mountain snow appears to be on the light side before even there, rain becomes the dominant precipitation type on Sunday. Sunday is a First Alert Day, as it will be cloudy, damp and very cold as with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s, yikes!
Snow showers may continue into Monday for the mountains, however, the rest of the region should gradually dry out with highs inching up to the upper 40s.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.