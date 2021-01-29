Crime Stoppers: Police looking for two men responsible for robbing pawn shop in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for the men responsible for robbing a pawn shop in south Charlotte.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Thursday, January 21 at the Smart Pawn & Jewelry store located at 7025 South Blvd. in south Charlotte.
Surveillance video from the shop shows two men walk into the business. The footage shows one of the men immediately beginning to wreak havoc as he walks into the shop.
“One suspect walked in with a hammer and started breaking the casings where the jewelry is located. The other suspect stood at the door and was the lookout,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said one of the suspects was armed and waiting at the door while the other individual started smashing display cases with a hammer. Surveillance footage shows an employee at the shop retreat to the back of the business as the robbery ensues.
The detective said the thieves appeared to be targeting one particular type of item.
“They went straight to the jewelry cases and started breaking the glass on each jewelry case and taking jewelry out of those cases,” explained Johnson.
He said pawn shop robberies happen in Charlotte, but they are not crimes that are committed frequently.
“I wouldn’t say that they’re common, but they happen every once in a while,” said the detective. “We believe businesses like this, such as pawn shops, tend to be targeted businesses because people tend to believe that they carry a lot of cash inside.”
He also explained that detectives believe the two suspects to be repeat offenders.
“They match the description of suspects in another case that matches the same MO such as this case,” explained Johnson.
He said he is hoping someone can help police identify the robbery suspects before they target another local business.
“This is a business that’s a ‘mom and pop’ type of business where they’re taking food directly out of people’s mouths when you rob businesses like this,” said Johnson. “We’re gonna catch you whether it’s through Crime Stoppers or someone calling 9-1-1. We’re gonna catch you and we’re gonna put you where you need to be and that’s jail.”
Police believe one of the men is heavyset, and stands around 5′10″. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and gray sweatpants with black shoes.
Officers said the other man is thin and stands around 5′11″. He was wearing a black Champion hoodie, black pants and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.