CMS families say students are failing classes, anxiously waiting for decision on in-person learning

“We all want kids back in the classroom as soon as it’s safe. I am pleased that the community COVID numbers are decreasing. It seems the County Health directive has gotten the attention of the community and convinced many of us to choose safer behavior. I pray this trend continues. The Board of Education’s adopted plan is to bring students back into the classroom on February 15 (for those who were in-person before the Winter Break) and February 22 (middle school and high school). Of course we will need a thorough update on the district’s readiness to do that safely, and I cannot predict future community spread numbers, but as of right now I am very hopeful.”