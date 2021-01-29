Charlotte trio supports homeless people during pandemic

In this Jan. 24, 2021, photo, provided by Magena Morris, volunteers help residents of Tent City, Charlotte, North Carolina's largest homeless encampment, shop for clothing and other goods at the Mutual Aid Free Store set up by local aid groups Bleach Impaired and Not Fade Away. Morris, the cofounder of Bleach Impaired who was once homeless herself, started the initiative after noticing an increase in homelessness the previous year. (Magena Morris via AP) (Source: Magena Morris)