Charlotte trio supports homeless people during pandemic

Charlotte trio supports homeless people during pandemic
In this Jan. 24, 2021, photo, provided by Magena Morris, volunteers help residents of Tent City, Charlotte, North Carolina's largest homeless encampment, shop for clothing and other goods at the Mutual Aid Free Store set up by local aid groups Bleach Impaired and Not Fade Away. Morris, the cofounder of Bleach Impaired who was once homeless herself, started the initiative after noticing an increase in homelessness the previous year. (Magena Morris via AP) (Source: Magena Morris)
By Associated Press and EMILY LESHNER | January 28, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 9:53 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - In North Carolina’s largest city, Magena Morris, Tyler Bone and Nic White are on a mission to help homeless people, a population that has grown during the pandemic and economic downturn.

Once a month they bring racks loaded with clothes into Charlotte’s largest homeless encampment and invite residents to shop their free store.

The idea behind the racks is to give residents of “tent city” the feeling of browsing a normal store and spare them having to dig through piles of secondhand apparel.

Through donations collected in drop-boxes and online, they’re providing not just clothes but much-needed goods from batteries to books.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.