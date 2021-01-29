Charlotte herbalist becomes ‘Master Distiller’ after using skills for COVID-19 relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Time and patience. Mena Killough Pratt says those two seemingly innocent components are, in fact, essential when it comes to properly distilling any spirit.
“I need to give it some patience so that [the spirit] can show me what it needs from me,” said Pratt. “It’s something that I constantly have to refocus on and understand: ‘What’s not working here?’…If I push it, it comes off in the spirit.”
An insight fittingly reminiscent of her path to now.
You may know Pratt as head distiller of Unknown Brewing in Uptown Charlotte. And recently, you may know her as the newest - and incredibly talented - winner of Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners: Master Distiller, the first woman to take the win.
It’s quite a journey, however, from last April when Pratt - like so many others - lost her bartending job due to the rampant COVID-19 shutdowns.
“When I lost my job and I had no income coming through and all I had was me and a LOT of time I normally don’t have,” said Pratt. “I just put that into working on myself and my garden.”
Pratt, an herbalist at heart and in practice, leaned on what she knew: her love of all things green during a difficult time of having to figure all the other unknowns out.
At least until Unknown Brewing hired and tasked her with making ethanol for hand sanitizer they were providing to first responders.
“By doing hand sanitizer first it helped build some confidence with me because I wasn’t worried about people ingesting it; there was no pressure not to poison anybody!” laughed Pratt. “I started wondering what would be the possibility of getting to manipulate the flavors and the herbal actions in the actual bottle instead of in the cocktail.”
That’s when Pratt - known for creatively incorporating various herbs and plants in her cocktails as a bartender - knew it was the right time to push a little further, beginning by learning to distill whiskey, then gin, then vodka and ultimately absinthe.
She did it in just a few months time.
It was such an impressive growth that the owner of Unknown - Brad Shell - encouraged her to go out for the show. Pratt says she mulled it over. Then, several friends encouraged her to apply.
Pratt said she still held back. But when scouts with Master Distiller showed they were paying attention and gave her a call personally, Pratt then says she took it all as a sign.
“I had a two week panic attack when I got the call that they wanted to put me on the show!” said Pratt. “But it was when I got to bring out my botanicals and started breaking them down and getting my hands on the plants, I felt a lot more comfortable.”
On the show, that’s where Pratt shined and captivated the attention of the judges. She moved with determined confidence - and, admittedly, a little initial nervousness - around other talented distillers as a relative newbie compared to the years and years of experience some of the other contestants had in their own respective “stills”.
Still, the honor of the experience was not lost on her, and the camaraderie, Pratt said, was solid.
“The other distillers, we had such a connection,” said Pratt. “Like off camera, in the evenings, around the fireplace, passing around moonshine and just discussing our arts and crafts. It’s like a moonshiners and distillers boot camp.”
In the end, it was Pratt’s “natural” prowess and determination that elevated her to the winning title.
“I was just completely overwhelmed because I went into that experience not expecting to win,” said Pratt. “I was just wanting to make it through with as much grace and dignity as I could.”
Today, Pratt is back at Unknown Brewing, working in a room right off the bar.
She calls it her “cupboard under the stairs” (apropos, because what she does with her spirits some have considered magic). Her herbs are all readily available on several shelves, her still at her fingertips.
But it’s different, she says. There’s the “beautiful surprise” that comes with knowing that she’s now an inspiration to so many other aspiring distillers, particularly women breaking ground in a classically male-dominated profession.
“[A father and his] two 16-yo daughters all moonshined together,” said Pratt. “But they didn’t really see distilling as a career path for them and their future because it’s such a male-dominated industry. And seeing me win the title and do so well on a television show inspired them. And now they’re focusing their energy on the possibility of becoming distillers.”
Mena Pratt now reflects on the dark, uncertain time of facing unemployment in the middle of a pandemic with no discernable end in sight. Time and patience were all she says she had. And a garden, of course.
But for her, that ended up being just the right combination.
“Those seeds that I showed in early spring are plants that went into my absinthe and then got me on television,” said Pratt. “So you don’t know with what you’re doing right now -if you just work on yourself and do the best you can- how things will bloom down the road.”
Mena Killough Pratt can be found at Unknown Brewing, located on South Mint Street in Uptown Charlotte. She’s the head distiller for Unknown’s Wood and Grain Project.
Master Distiller airs Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery.
