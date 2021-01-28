A Rockwell man is now one of the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A new name has been added to the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list.
34-year-old Steven Daniel Kenneway faces two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and speeding to elude arrest.
Kenneway was last seen in the Old Beatty Ford Road area of Rockwell. He was on a stolen four-wheeler that was recovered by sheriff’s deputies, according to Major John Sifford.
Anyone with Information about Kenneway or any of the suspect on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted can contact Maj. C. Moose (704) 216-8687 or Lt. R. Mahaley (704) 216-8711. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245
