Preparations underway at Bank of America Stadium for mass vaccination program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All hands are on deck for this weekend’s mass vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium.
The vaccination clinic is part of an effort by Atrium Health, Tepper Sports and Entertainment, Honeywell and the Charlotte Motor Speedway to provide a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th.
The mass vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium is projected to give 19,000 people their first doses of the vaccine from Friday Jan. 29 through Sunday Jan. 31. All appointments are currently full.
This weekend’s program is designed for people 65 and older. Appointments are both walk up and drive thru style.
“I was looking for an earlier spot and I actually tried to get down to the speedway but all the spots were filled,” said Karon Hauch who has an appointment this Saturday.
Hauch is 69-years-old and wasn’t originally in the first group to get vaccinated. She initially had an appointment slated for March but says she managed to get an earlier appointment this weekend.
Torsten Pilz with Honeywell says they want to maintain the same level efficiency as they did at the Charlotte Motor Speedway last week.
Over 100 volunteers from Honeywell will be on site to help with handing out masks, hand sanitizer and working with medical staff.
They also have a command team overseeing wait times.
Honeywell says that includes providing handheld scanners and barcode readers that drastically reduce the time of on-site registration, data capture and data entry into the Charlotte Vaccine Management System.
“[We] don’t want this to become a big long waiting game or anything like that. You want this to be people getting in and out,” Pilz said.
Hauch is encouraging anyone that’s eligible to get the vaccine.
“They really should get this vaccine. If they’re concerned, talk to their physician, talk to people they trust, people who have already had the vaccine,” Hauch said.
Atrium is encouraging people not to arrive more than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.
A representative from the Charlotte Area Transit System says its operations team is in the process of organizing the best means of service and routes for community members to get to the stadium.
Mint Street will be closed from Morehead Street to Stonewall Street and Graham Street will be closed from Mint Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a representative from the city.
You can park for free at the Legacy Union parking deck. Wheelchairs and volunteers will be available for people that need them.
