Good Question: What if I don’t get a second dose?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Viewers have sent WBTV questions regarding the second vaccine dose.
They are wondering if they receive the first vaccination, do they have to get the second?
“If I take the first shot and decide not to take the second dose, how does that affect the outcome of the first shot?” viewer Linda asked.
You may have some immunity from the first dose, but the CDC says it’s unclear how long it will last. Plus, it’s not the full immunity you could be getting if you got both doses.
The current vaccines require two doses.
The first dose provides that initial immunity.
The second dose works as a sort of booster.
According to the FDA, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine gives you about 52 percent immunity.
Once you get the second dose, you get 94.8 percent immunity.
For Moderna, it’s 80 percent effective after that first dose.
That goes up to 94.6 percent after the second dose.
So, you won’t be getting that full immunity you could have if you get both doses.
