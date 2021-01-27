‘Armed and dangerous’ couple wanted for deadly N.C. shooting apprehended in Arizona

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - An “armed and dangerous” couple wanted for months in connection to a shooting inside of a HIckory business, which resulted in the death of a 51-year-old woman, have been apprehended.

According to the Hickory Police Department, 49-year-old Tangela Parker and 61-year-old Eric Parker were found in Phoenix, Arizona. The department said the U.S. Marshal Service received tips about the couple’s location.

Eric Parker and Tangela Parker (Hickory Police Department)

The couple were being sought after in the January shooting death of 51-year-old Phelifia Marlow, who police said was found shot inside TCS Designs on 9th Avenue NE in Hickory. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Wake Forest where she died.

Investigators say the shooting happened after the employees got into an argument.

In February, the U.S. Marshals increased the reward to $10,000 for information that led to the arrests of the Parkers. Officials have not released any details about their apprehension.

Tangela L. Parker was wanted for first-degree murder for the death of Marlow. Eric Parker was wanted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Police have said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551. You can also call 877-WANTED.

