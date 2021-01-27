4 charged with murder after 1 killed, 1 injured in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people have been charged with murder after one person was killed and another person was left injured in a north Charlotte shooting Tuesday night.
The incident happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to the scene.
When officers arrived, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced dead on scene. The second victim was taken by Medic to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The person who was killed was identified as 20-year-old Jyasin Kasion Dearmon.
CMPD detectives have charged 22-year-old Jawonn Mcllwain, 18-year-old Tiberius Rashayn Lee, 20-year-old Emanuel Cuffie and a 17 year-old juvenile for the death of Dearmon.
As a result of continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified a vehicle of interest. On Jan. 27 around 3 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on that vehicle of interest.
As a result of this traffic stop, Mcllwain was placed under arrest for carrying a concealed weapon. Mcllwain was later charged additionally with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspire to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and murder.
Detectives charged Lee, Cuffie, and the 17 year-old juvenile with murder, conspire to commit robbery with dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with dangerous weapon.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
