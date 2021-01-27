CMS to allow some sports and other extracurricular activities to resume

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says they will begin allowing several extracurricular activities to resume.
The district said they are resuming participation plans for in-season high school sports, after-school arts, and several other extracurricular programs to align with the expiration of the three-week directive from the Mecklenburg County Health Department on Feb. 2.
High school swimmers and divers currently qualified for postseason regional competitions will be eligible to participate in those events, which are scheduled to begin Feb. 5.
CMS says football will commence, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) season schedule, on Feb. 8.
In-season high school sports programs - which includes basketball/cheer, women’s and men’s lacrosse, and men’s soccer - will also resume competition on Feb. 8, per NCHSAA guidelines.
Some after-school high school arts activities begin on Feb 8 as well. This includes music, dance, and theater and will be offered on a voluntary basis, with parent permission required for student participation.
CMS says they will be utilizing strict COVID-19 protocols and safety practices aligned with those put in place for athletics.
Out-of-season sports will be able to resume skills development workouts no earlier than Feb. 15, according to the district. Officials say those sports may begin official practices on the dates listed in the approved NCHSAA 2020-2021 calendar.
CMS says decisions on live/virtual performances are under evaluation and will be communicated at a later date.
The decision also includes a return for JROTC, with students participating on a voluntary basis. There are no details of return dates for JROTC.
The district is still evaluating other activities like speech and debate. They say those details will be shared as decisions are made.
“The COVID pandemic has caused us to make many difficult decisions this school year, and pausing athletics and delaying the start of many arts and other enrichment programs are among the most painstaking,” said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston. “Extracurricular programs are vital to the social and emotional health of our students. With confidence that community conditions have improved, we are pleased to resume athletic practices and competition and to begin offering arts students the opportunity to participate in after-school activities.”
CMS failure to comply fully “with all procedures and protocols in place to protect health and safety” will result in delays or cancellation of activities.
“We want these activities to continue without interruption but making that happen is the responsibility of leaders and participants. We must practice the three Ws and follow all guidelines – all the time, without lapses,” said Winston.
