Woman went to in-network hospital, says she was billed $15,000 for out-of-network treatment

“Providence Anesthesiology is fiercely opposed to the surprise billing UnitedHealthcare initiated by unexpectedly dropping us from their provider network last year. We’re one of the numerous specialty practices throughout North Carolina and across the country that United has removed in an effort to increase their profits at the expense of patients. Providence is fighting on behalf of these patients by filing appeals with United and claims with the North Carolina Department of Insurance, and all our patients should know that we’re not asking for any payments until each individual situation is resolved.”