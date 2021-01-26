Charlotte woman reported missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing from Charlotte Monday night.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Linda Marinello.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Marinello, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Marinello is described as being around 5′7″ and 125 pounds with short gray hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue Panthers sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes on Red Coat Drive. Family notified police around 7 p.m. Monday that Marinello was missing from her home. She was last known to be at her home on Redcoat Drive between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday.
Marinello is beleived to be driving a maroon 2008 Honday Accord with North Carolina license plate: MARNELLO.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives at 704-336-8340.
