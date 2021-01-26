Warm weather today will give way to more rain Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last night’s heavy rain has all but moved out of the WBTV viewing area and a clearing trend is forecast to soon kick in.
Following last night’s intense thunderstorms, the big story for the rest of today is the big warm-up in the forecast. Clouds will break for a good deal of sunshine and afternoon readings will jump to near 70° across the Piedmont, about 20° above average for late January.
Because southerly breezes will be later in arriving in the foothills, temperatures there may struggle to get much into the 60s.
We’ll start dry tonight, but another storm system will move in south of the Carolinas tonight and spread rain to southern sections of the WBTV viewing area before daybreak Wednesday. Overnight lows will fall back to the upper 40s.
Wednesday is a First Alert Day, as rain will likely become more widespread going into the back end of the day and into Wednesday night. The NC mountains will likely see scattered rain on Wednesday, with a rain-snow mix Wednesday night, ending as snow during the early morning hours on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday.
Drier weather returns for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and seasonably chilly high temperatures near 50°.
Another chance for rain develops Saturday night and would likely continue into Sunday with highs in the lower 50s in the forecast.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
