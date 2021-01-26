‘Thank you.’ District approves up to $2,000 bonuses for Rock Hill Schools’ teachers, staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Schools’ Board of Trustees has approved bonuses totaling up to $2,000 for teachers and other employee groups, the district announced Tuesday.
The board’s move, proposed by Superintendent Dr. Bill Cook, was a “‘Thank you’ for an outstanding job to its more than 2,400 employees,” the district said.
Officials say teachers and administrators will get $1,500 in mid-March and an additional $500 for signing their employment contract for the next school year by April 15. Support staff will also receive a bonus of $750 “for their dedication and commitment to our school community” for the 2020-2021 school year, the district said. They will also be eligible for an additional $250 when committing to return to the district next school year.
The early sign-on bonus will be paid to eligible employees in June.
“We appreciate that our Board of Trustees recognizes the value of each of our dedicated team members,” said Cook in Tuesday’s release. “In my 34 years in education, I have not witnessed staff at all levels stepping up to serve students and their families in the face of such challenges we continue to endure associated with the pandemic. Our staff has worked tirelessly since March to reinvent not only how we teach but where and when we teach our students. Our students and community are in a better place because of the work of our staff.”
Cook added, “All of our team members have an important role in our district, and we appreciate all of the talents they provide to our school system and community. We have worked as one team on one mission for one Rock Hill, and we continue to focus on meeting the needs of our students and staff each day.”
