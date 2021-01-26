Rowan BOE Chairman: Schools “not likely” to change from Plan B

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education is “not likely” to move the school system back to Plan C, or all remote learning, according to Board Chairman Kevin Jones. The COVID-19 death last week of a popular teacher and coach at Knox Middle School brought the issue to the forefront.
“Not likely,” Jones said. “It’s a tough decision but we don’t anticipate making any changes tonight outside of staying in Plan B.”
Jones says he realizes it’s become a heated topic in light of the death of Knox Middle School teacher Matthew Beaver last week, due to COVID-19. Many teachers, including the district teacher of the year, want the community to make their voices heard through public comments at the board meeting. They want to go to Plan C and be all remote.
“RSS teachers, parents, staff, students, we need you,” Knox teacher Sally Schultz posted on social media. “After the tragic loss of our coworker, it’s time to speak up for our safety. There needs to be a change. No other school needs to go through what Knox is experiencing right now!”
Many in the community agree.
“I think it should be all virtual learning. It’s safer that way, so nobody gets sick, I think that’s the safest thing to do with all the corona going around,” said Tina Zollars.
But others want to stick with in-person learning. Marissa Chunn says her son does better with in-person learning and she thinks it’s safe.
“We’re taking the precautions, he wears his mask at school,” Chunn said. ”The school is very good at sanitizing and cleaning, so I think we’ll be okay.”
And while many will provide input virtually at the meeting, the chairman says the system will likely stay in Plan B for now.
“We know it’s a tough time to be a teacher and a tough time to be a staff member in the school system,” Jones said. “We are definitely aware of that and are doing all that we can to address those concerns, but we also feel like the best spot for students is to be in schools.”
Associate Superintendent Kelly Withers will present the BOE with information on the numbers of COVID-19 cases currently affecting students and staff.
The school board’s Tuesday meeting will be held virtually starting at 5 p.m. It can be viewed using the following link: rssed.zoom.us/j/95763305693.
In neighboring Cabarrus County, the BOE voted last week to transition all students in grades PreK-3 to Plan A (4 days in-person learning/1 day remote learning) beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Additionally, students in grades 4-12 who receive services through the Exceptional Children, English Language Learners (ELL), 504 and McKinney-Vento programs also will return to school in Plan A on Feb. 16th. Additional information about the transition to Plan A will be available soon.
The Cabarrus board made its decision during its Annual Planning Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 23rd. Plans are for students in grades 4 and 5 to return to school in Plan A on Monday, March 15th. Middle and high school students will continue to attend school in Plan B.
