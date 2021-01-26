The “polite” bandit wanted for convenience store robberies in Rowan County has been charged by Salisbury Police

Charged in one robbery, he is suspected in several more

Frank Larry Graham has been charged in one armed robbery, but more charges are likely, according to police. (Source: Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant | January 26, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 4:06 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An armed robbery suspect with a taste for Newport cigarettes and a reputation for being “polite” has been arrested in Rowan County.

Frank Larry Graham, 36, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon at the Speedway gas station on S. Main Street by Salisbury Police. That incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Graham is a suspect in several other convenience store robberies in Salisbury and one in Granite Quarry. In each case, police say he would go into the store and asked the clerk about Newport cigarettes, then pull a handgun and demand money from the register.

