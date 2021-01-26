Police looking for person who hit pedestrian, fled scene in Gaston County

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say someone drove into a pedestrian, then fled the scene before help arrived.
The incident occurred sometime around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in Mount Holly near the intersection of West Charlotte Avenue and West Central Avenue.
Mount Holly Police believe the vehicle involved was a silver 2005-2007 Jeep Liberty Limited.
Police believe the vehicle will have damage to the front driver side and that it is missing the driver side fender flare.
It was last seen heading west toward Stanley.
Police didn’t provide information on the condition of the pedestrian.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Mount Holly Police at 704-827-4343.
