Overnight storms leave more than 2K people without power in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms blew through the Charlotte area overnight, leaving around 2,000 people without power Tuesday morning.
Duke Energy says “extreme weather” left at least 1,400 people without power in the Sugar Creek area, near where a transformer reportedly caught fire. In west Charlotte, part of Toddville Road was blocked for a time as crews worked to repair the outage. Debris could be seen in the roadway.
Around 500 people were without power in the Kingston Avenue area. Duke Energy says the outage was caused by lightning in or near the area.
Duke Energy expects to have power restored by 8 a.m. to customers.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and fog is around as early morning commuters hit the roads Tuesday morning.
Tuesday’s weather is expected to reach near 70 degrees as the rain clears out.
Rain chances are expected to pick back up Wednesday.
