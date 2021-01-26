One man dead, another arrested after double shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead another is charged after both were shot in southeast Charlotte Monday morning.
Officers say the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Creekridge Road. Police arrived to find a witness and evidence of a shooting, but no victims were at the scene.
Shortly after, police said two people showed up at a nearby hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified Tuesday as 33-year-old Jonathan Robinson, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
The other person who was shot, identified as 39-year-old Jamell Robinson, was treated for non life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital. He was then interviewed by detectives and ultimately charged with felony breaking and entering and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Police say no one else is being sought in connection to the case.
Police confirmed that Jonathan Robinson and Jamell Robinson were brothers.
Investigators have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
