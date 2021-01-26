NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD classifies January deadly southeast Charlotte shooting as “justified homicide”

Investigators never released further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD has classified a January double shooting in southeast Charlotte that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital as a “justified homicide”.

Officers say the shooting happened on Jan. 25 shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Creekridge Road. Police arrived to find a witness and evidence of a shooting, but no victims were at the scene.

One man dead, another arrested after double shooting in southeast Charlotte

Shortly after, police said two people showed up at a nearby hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Robinson, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The other person who was shot was treated for non life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital. He was then interviewed by detectives and ultimately charged with felony breaking and entering and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police say no one else is being sought in connection to the case.

On Aug. 5, CMPD says detectives classified this case as a justified homicide. Police say the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office consulted with CMPD’s Homicide Unit and agreed with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

Investigators never released further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Faile and Amber Nicole Harris
Deputies: Woman left dead on side of Chester County road tried to help two accused in killing
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
Back to School: Will schools go fully remote if COVID-19 cases surge? Hear what NC, SC schools have to say
Maria Toro
Missing Gastonia woman found

Latest News

Rep. Ralph Norman represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. This includes all of...
South Carolina U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID-19
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Former Lancaster County Animal Control officer dies
Winthrop University is moving to remote instruction for all courses for the remainder of the...
Winthrop University ‘strongly’ recommending masks, vaccines for coming semester
Parker and Rhiya interview each other for WBTV News at 11
A kid’s perspective: 10-year-olds reflect on losing grandmothers to breast cancer