CMPD classifies January deadly southeast Charlotte shooting as “justified homicide”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD has classified a January double shooting in southeast Charlotte that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital as a “justified homicide”.

Officers say the shooting happened on Jan. 25 shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Creekridge Road. Police arrived to find a witness and evidence of a shooting, but no victims were at the scene.

Shortly after, police said two people showed up at a nearby hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Robinson, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The other person who was shot was treated for non life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital. He was then interviewed by detectives and ultimately charged with felony breaking and entering and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police say no one else is being sought in connection to the case.

On Aug. 5, CMPD says detectives classified this case as a justified homicide. Police say the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office consulted with CMPD’s Homicide Unit and agreed with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

Investigators never released further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.