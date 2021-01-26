North America’s largest dinosaur experience coming to Charlotte in Feb

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The continent’s largest dinosaur experience is coming to the Charlotte Motor Speedway in February.
More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are ready to return from extinction in the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit.
The exhibit will migrate to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Feb. 12-21 after welcoming legions of guests to sold-out weekends across the country.
The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will transform the outdoor parking area of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s zMAX Dragway into an interactive drive-thru experience, featuring more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50 foot-long Megalodon.
More than 300,000 vehicles and 1.5 million people have attended the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru since the national tour launched in mid-July with stops in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Houston and more.
All attendees will leave with the same bragging rights, “We Survived Jurassic Quest 2021!” One photo per family is included with ticket purchase.
Guests are to remain in vehicles and to wear masks in the event they exit the vehicle in allowed areas. Social distancing rules are requested of all guests and maintained by Jurassic Quest crew.
Officials say they sanitize equipment, dinosaurs and workstations frequently and thoroughly throughout the entirety of the event. Employees apply hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly throughout each day, in addition to wearing masks. Guest safety and enjoyment is our top priority.
Jurassic Quest Drive Thru adventurers will need to buy tickets in advance online at www.jurassicquest.com. Tickets are $49 per vehicle and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount.
Guests must travel through the drive-thru in the comfort of their own vehicle – no rentals or golf carts will be provided, and walkers are not allowed.
To ensure participant safety, all guests must ride inside their vehicles, no riders in truck beds, however. Trailers are also not allowed. Oversized vehicles and vehicles with nine or more riders are permitted but will need to contact Customer Service, customerservice@jurassicquest.com, for pricing and scheduling. A full list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found online at https://www.jurassicquest.com/drive-thru-faqs.
