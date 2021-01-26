Newly-hired Bessemer City police officer resigns after off-duty DWI arrest

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local police officer resigned after he was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated Sunday in Gaston County.
Officer Gustavo Laverdo, who was hired two months ago by the Bessemer City Police Department, was pulled over on I-85 at U.S. 321.
Police say Laverde was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest.
Laverde, who was assigned to patrol, resigned from the Bessemer City Police Department following the arrest.
“It is disheartening to learn that one of our officers is charged with violating one the very laws that we are sworn to uphold,” Bessemer City Police Chief Thomas Ellis said. “Professional accountability is a priority for the Bessemer City Police Department and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times. The overwhelming majority of Bessemer City Police Officers serve admirably and with integrity.”
