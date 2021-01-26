Man charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle after woman killed in Hickory crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with DWI and felony death by vehicle among other charges after a woman was killed in a crash in Hickory Monday afternoon.
The two-car crash happened on Highway 70 SE near Everett Chevrolet around 1:30 p.m.
Hickory Police responded to the scene where the suspect vehicle crossed lanes striking the victim’s vehicle.
Leisa Glenn White, 61, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Aaron Lee Walker, 26, was arrested by police on charges of felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless and reckless driving.
He is being held on a $121,500 secured bond.
