Iredell Co. man facing eight charges involving sex acts with minor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County man is facing eight charges involving sex acts with a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation began on Thursday, January 21, when a report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office about suspected sexual activity between a man and a minor.
During the investigation, detectives determined 57-year-old Timothy Allan Braddock was the suspect and witnesses were interviewed.
At the conclusion of the investigation, warrants were issued for Braddock charging him with eight counts of a felony sex act involving a minor.
Braddock was arrested on Friday, January 22, and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with the warrants. Braddock then appeared before a magistrate and given a $150,000 secured bond.
