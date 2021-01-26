47 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at York County jail

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A total of 47 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the York County Detention Center.
Officials say the increase in cases is from the results of a facility-wide COVID-19 testing. Testing kits were provided by the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (SCDHEC) after the first positive case of COVID-19 was discovered Jan. 18.
The inmates who have tested positive have shown either mild symptoms or are asymptomatic for COVID-19. No inmates are currently hospitalized. The 47 inmates have been placed in a separate housing unit and are being monitored by medical staff.
YCDC staff is conducting a deep cleaning of the entire facility and continue to increase daily sanitization standards of the housing units as normal.
“We are thankful for the responsiveness by SCDHEC to coordinate with us and provide us with materials and guidance. The testing kits provided were extremely helpful to contain the spread of the virus,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We continue to follow SCDHEC and CDC guidance in preventing further positive tests in order to maintain the safest environment possible for both staff and inmates.”
There are currently 327 total inmates housed at the YCDC, as just the 47 inmates have tested positive. Those inmates that were potentially exposed to the 47 have also been separated out of an abundance of caution.
Out of 27 YCDC employees currently on preventative quarantine, three have tested positive for COVID-19. If a YCDC employee feels they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 they are placed on a 14-day quarantine.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22 detention officers have tested positive.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.