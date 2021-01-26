Even in the midst of a pandemic, new program West Cabarrus is having early success

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - While athletics in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools have been put on pause, other counties play on. There is a great story happening at new school West Cabarrus High School as the girls basketball team has seen some early success.
The pandemic has certainly been a challenge, but things could not have started better as they raced out to a 4-0 start.
“This is what you live for-- you want to be a part of making some history,” said head coach Tolonda Simmons.
But it hasn’t been easy as it appears. This is a new team with players from 4 different school (Northwest Cabarrus, Robinson, Concord, and Central Cabarrus). Because they are a new school, there are no seniors on the team. Due to the pandemic, they wear masks while they play. And due to COVID, this team hasn’t really had the chance to bond like most teams.
When asked how the communication is with this new team.
“The communication is very poor,” said freshman guard Ashlee Shaw. “We just don’t know each other, but in the future, I hope that gets better.”
In spite of that “poor communication”, this team still got off to that hot start thanks to the fact that they can ball. They are currently averaging 59 points per game led by a dynamic back court of Shaw and Jade Clowney.
But that lack of communication and lack of height finally caught up with the Wolverines last Thursday and Friday as they lost 2 games to Robinson and 6 foot 3 center Ella Hobbs. The freshman who already getting interest from division 1 schools scored 42 points Friday night.
By the way, West’s tallest player is 5 foot 11.
“We were just imtimidated with how big they were,” said sophomore forward Skylar Burgess. “It just got in our minds.”
No one said building a program in the midst of a pandemic would be easy. There will be tall obstacles to overcome mentally and literally.
But even though, they have lost 2 straight games, Shaw, who had 37 points in Friday’s game, knows they are going to be just fine.
“I know it will get better,” said Shaw. “We have to have confidence and believe.”
They have reason to be confident. Two of their four wins came against the 3 time and defending conference champs, Central Cabarrus. That is impressive for a team with no seniors, players from different schools all over the county, and in the midst of a pandemic.
“We’re 4-2 now and we’ll take that,” said coach. “It’s a process. We’re a work in progress. I kind of told them we are going to start out as a team, but we’re building a program that’s going to be respected throughout the state one day.”
