Community Kindness Parade rolls on at Overton Elementary School

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - With lights flashing and horns blowing, the Community Kindness Parade rolled on Tuesday at Overton Elementary School in Salisbury.
School leaders had asked various community members and organizations to take part in the parade. Firetrucks, police cars, church buses, even some heavy equipment from the City of Salisbury took part. The parade marked the start of a two-week event of bullying prevention activities.
During The Great Kindness Challenge, Overton students will be participating in activities that support a culture of compassion, acceptance, unity, and respect.
Students were able to see the parade by remaining socially distanced, according to school officials. The parade was also recorded for viewing.
