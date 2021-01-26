Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday.
Lyles, who is a breast cancer survivor, says she is getting the vaccine to protect herself against the virus and wanted to be an example to the community. She also wanted to encourage people in the who may be hesitant due to historical patterns of mistrust in the Black community from previous experimental procedures.
“When you look at the science and the people that are taking this vaccine, I hope you understand that we believe we are taking it because we believe that science will actually conquer it all,” Lyles said.
Under North Carolina’s vaccine rollout, those eligible to receive the vaccination include Everyone ages 65 and older, healthcare workers with in-person patient contact, and long-term care staff and residents.
