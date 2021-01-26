Charlotte church hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic with help of Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Churches are finding a way to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Charlotte’s CN Jenkins Memorial Presbyterian Church partnered with Atrium Health for a mobile vaccine clinic.
Pastor Jerry Cannon said they had offered COVID-19 testing before with Atrium and wanted to provide the vaccine to make it more accessible to people.
“I wanted to have the church where they felt safe and comfortable and also provide that familiarity that is so important to seniors,” Cannon said.
Studies show Black people have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 due to chronic health conditions and other factors such as inconsistent access to health care, stress, and living in crowded housing conditions.
Marvin Price got his first dose of the vaccine Tuesday at the clinic and said, now more than ever, is time for the Black community to take advantage of this opportunity.
“This virus is really taking us out so I would like to see all Blacks come out and get it. Don’t be hesitant about it, just so it,” Price said.
Cannon believes by doing these clinics it not only helps with access but takes a proactive approach to correct disparities.
“It shows not only our willingness but our commitment to be proactive instead of reactive. I think some of the ills in our community with health disparities have been just that,” Cannon said.
Cannon said nearly 270 people got their first dose of the vaccine at the event.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.