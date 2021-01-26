Belk to file bankruptcy. Retailer, hit hard by pandemic and debt, to stay open.

Sycamore will retain majority control of Belk, according to an agreement it reached with some of Belk’s creditors. A group of the department store’s creditors, led by the private equity giants KKR and Blackstone, will get a minority stake. The bankruptcy plan will help Belk shed about $450 million of debt, and push out when other debts are due. Belk is also slated to get $225 million in new capital.