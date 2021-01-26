Another round of wet weather in store for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Calm conditions now abide across the region after heavy rain and thunderstorms swept through early Tuesday morning.
But relief from the wet weather will be short-lived.
A First Alert is in effect for Wednesday as a few scattered showers are possible during the morning hours, mainly south of I-85. Where there’s no rain, there will likely be fog during the morning commute.
Then during the afternoon, another disturbance will move over the Mountains into the Foothills and Piedmont during the afternoon and evening hours. While this second round of disruptive weather will be inconvenient, thunder and lightning aren’t expected like today.
In the mountains, rain showers will turn to snow showers late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning with up to 2″ possible in some neighborhoods. Meanwhile, locations above 3,500 feet should anticipate 2 to 4 inches of snowfall along with wind gusts topping 40 mph.
In terms of temperatures, after experiencing highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons the onset of cooler air will temperatures in the 30s and 40s most of the day on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will accompany this chilly, but seasonable streak before another system tracks through the region Sunday into Monday bringing more rain and even perhaps some winter weather.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.