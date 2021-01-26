Alexander County officials feel “Left out” of the vaccine supply chain

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - 81-year-old Charles Marlow went to the Alexander County Health Department Tuesday hoping to set up a time to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Health Director Leanne Whisnant greeted him and gave him the bad news: no appointments being made right now.
“We’ll call you,” said Whisnant.
The county is not scheduling first dose vaccinations right now because they don’t have the vaccine.
This is the second week in a row that no supply of the first dose vaccine was shipped to Alexander County.
“We have about 3,000 citizens 65 and up on our waiting list,” said Whisnant.
Several other counties are in the same situation.
One of the main reasons for it, said officials, has to do with the massive vaccination clinics.
With tens of thousands of people with appointments for the vaccine this weekend at Bank of America Stadium, and the massive clinic held last weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, available vaccine, said officials went there instead of many counties.
Whisnant says at times, being in a rural county, “it does feel like we get left out.”
She has contacted officials in Washington and in Raleigh and hopes that will help re-open the supply lines.
Whisnant hopes to know on Wednesday what the vaccine supply situation will be in the coming weeks.
That way, she says, they can get back to scheduling appointments and get the vaccine in people’s arms.
In the meantime, they are catching up on paperwork and are administering second dose shots to those who are ready for them.
