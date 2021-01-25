Wet start to the week, wild temperature swings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for today. While it won’t be a washout, there will be showers around, particularly during the morning and midday hours as a warm front lifts north of I-40.
A stray shower may linger for the afternoon and evening period, but there’ll be more dry hours than wet. Temperatures today will steadily rise into the middle 50s and perhaps even continue that trend through the night.
Tuesday will start with a small shower risk – maybe even a rumble of thunder south/east of I-85 as a cold front crosses the WBTV viewing area, but the bigger story is the big warm-up in the forecast. Clouds will break for a good deal of sunshine and afternoon readings will jump into the lower 70s, about 20° above average for late January.
We’ll start dry, but another chance for rain develops Wednesday, especially south of I-40 during the day, with high temperatures holding above average near 60°.
More widespread rain is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday before the storm pulls away. The NC mountains will likely see scattered rain on Wednesday, with a rain-snow mix Wednesday night, ending as snow early Thursday.
High temperatures will back down to the upper 40s on Thursday as sunshine dominates.
Drier weather holds for Friday and Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Another chance for rain develops on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s also in the forecast.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
