Vaccination appointments being canceled after N.C. says it will redistribute supply to mass vaccination events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 vaccination appointments across North Carolina are being canceled after the state announced it would redistribute supply to help with mass vaccination events.
The Charlotte area hosted its first mass vaccination clinic this past weekend where more than 15,000 people were expected to get vaccinated at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Atrium Health, Tepper Sports and Entertainment, Honeywell and the Charlotte Motor Speedway are working together to provide a million doses of the vaccine by July 4th.
Another mass vaccination event is planned for this weekend at Bank of America Stadium.
The total number of canceled appointments isn’t clear, but our news partners at the Charlotte Observer report that Cone Health alone is having to cancel 10,400 appointments this week.
They’re doing so after they were made aware they would receive limited shipments or no new vaccine doses at all.
According to the state, a “large portion” of the state’s 120,000 doses will go toward large-scale vaccination efforts.
There is a lot of frustration, especially among providers.
North Carolina Director of Health and Human Services Director of Communications Chris Mackey said they understand this is causing pain.
“As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly,” Mackey said.
A spokesperson for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said, “the governor understands people’s frustration, especially those who lost appointments, but the reality is that there is not enough vaccine currently in the state for all eligible people and the state will continue to work to balance speed and equity of distribution.”
The upcoming clinic at Bank of America stadium is expected to vaccinate 20,000-30,000 people.
In addition to vaccinations happening at Bojangles Coliseum, Mecklenburg County Public Health will be working with Inlivian, formerly the Charlotte Housing Authority, to distribute vaccines Monday to eligible residents and this is to help bump up the vaccinations to communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
