Sources: CMS in talks with Atrium for mass vaccination site at school in Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | January 25, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 1:02 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is in talks with Atrium Health to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site to a local school, according to sources with CMS.

There is no word yet on what school may host the vaccination site and no timeline has been made public.

The news comes just days before the next mass vaccination site opens at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte on Friday, Jan. 29 that will run until Sunday, Jan. 31.

Atrium Health, Tepper Sports and Entertainment, Honeywell and the Charlotte Motor Speedway are working together to provide a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

A mass vaccination clinic also opened the previous Friday morning at the Charlotte Motor Speedway as part the partnership.

Gov. Roy Cooper is supporting the goal, as it aligns with his Jan. 12 announcement of several mass COVID-19 vaccination sites being established across the state to boost rollout of the vaccine.

Bank of America Stadium will have a walk-up and drive-thru vaccination event from Friday, Jan. 29 to Sunday, Jan. 31.

However, those eligible to receive the first vaccine must register here for an appointment.

The vaccination clinic at Bank of American on Friday runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Bank of America Stadium will be the host of the second vaccination from Friday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 28.

Under North Carolina’s vaccine rollout, those eligible to receive the vaccination include Everyone ages 65 and older; healthcare workers with in-person patient contact; and long-term care staff and residents.

