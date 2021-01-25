Sheriff: Manhunt underway after two-year-old found dead in abandoned truck in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One child is dead and another is in state custody after being found in an abandoned truck in Scott County.
The children and their father, James Harrison, Jr. were reported missing on Friday.
Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said deputies are still searching for Harrison. He was last seen Thursday and witnesses said he seemed disoriented. They are searching through hundreds of acres in Scott and Newton counties.
They believe that he could be suffering from hypothermia and are unsure of his location.
Sheriff Lee said the two-year-old girl found in the truck possibly died of exposure but an autopsy will conducted to determine the cause of the death.
Lee said that the family was reported missing on Friday by their mother. She told deputies that she last saw her family on Thursday after an argument with the children’s father.
She said she got out of the truck at a BP gas station in the town of Lake. Investigators are trying to find out why the woman waited a day to report her family missing.
Harrison is the father of the 2-year-old child and stepfather of the 7-year-old.
If you see Harrison you’re asking to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
This is a developing story.
