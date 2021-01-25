Rowan DSS investigating separate overdose cases where children were potentially endangered

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Department of Social Services is investigating two separate cases where children were potentially endangered due to drug activity involving caregivers.
On Thursday deputies were called to the 100 block of Spring Valley Drive. The caller reported that a man was out in the road screaming that he was Jesus and that he had a “magic weapon.” The man also had his three-year-old son with him.
When deputies arrived they located Kyle Blake Maine, 27, at the location. The child was being held by neighbors.
Maine told deputies that he was being chased by someone who had threatened to kill him and his son. While they were there, the man’s wife arrived in an Uber car. The driver told deputies that he had driven the woman to a location in Statesville and then back to the Spring Valley Drive address.
The woman was “unstable on her feet” and thought to be under the influence of an impairing substance, according to deputies.
DSS responded and took custody of the child.
Maine was charged with one count of misdemeanor child abuse and jailed under a bond of $4000.
Police in Salisbury investigated a separate case involving DSS on Sunday. According to the report, officers responded to a call in the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street. A man had gone to his daughter’s residence at that location to pick up a grandchild. When the man arrived he found his daughter and her boyfriend passed out on the floor of the bathroom. An 8-year-old child was unsupervised in the house.
The two adults were revived by firefighters and Rowan Emergency Services. The child was taken by the grandfather and DSS was notified.
Police reported finding needles and heroin on the floor of the bathroom. Charges in the case could be filed on Monday.
