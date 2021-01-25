Popular Pops At The Post concert postponed until September

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The popular Pops at The Post summer concert featuring the Salisbury Symphony has announced a new date and location for its 2021 performance.
The outdoor concert will be performed three months later than the traditional June date. The Board of Directors has set this year’s performance for Saturday, Sept. 11, at the new Bell Tower Green, the downtown park under construction at 115 S. Jackson St.
Since its beginning in 2005, the concert has been held the first Saturday in June. This year, the board decided a change of date was the best option for the safety of the community during COVID-19.
“Fundamentally, the decision to reschedule Pops at the Post was driven by circumstances well beyond our control,” said Joe Morris, co-chair of the concert. “There is a strong desire by our team to fulfill a sense of duty to the community by providing this free, outdoor concert while being responsible to the matters of public health. The ability to reinvent Pops at the Post is a fitting testament to the resiliency, creativity, and generosity of the Salisbury-Rowan community.”
David Hagy, Salisbury Symphony music director and conductor, said that moving the date to the weekend after Labor Day, which falls on the anniversary of 9/11, gives Pops at the Post the opportunity to cater the program to honor this important occasion. “We will honor the victims of both 9/11 and the COVID pandemic, while celebrating the Bell Tower Green and a return to normalcy,” he said.
The concert is returning to its downtown location after two years off-site, due to the construction of the Bell Tower Park and COVID restrictions.
The inaugural event celebrated the 100th anniversary of The Salisbury Post and was performed at the newspaper’s loading dock near the intersection of Church Street and West Innes Street in downtown Salisbury.
Pops at the Post will be one of Bell Tower Green’s signature events. Jason Walser, Vice President of Bell Tower Green, said, “From the beginning, we wanted Bell Tower Green to be a place where all of Rowan County would come together. It is fitting that one of our first gatherings in the park will be to remember a tragic experience shared by all Americans and all Rowan Countians.”
As details are developed, the Board of Directors will post announcements at www.PopsAtThePost.org or Facebook.com/PopsAtThePost or in the Salisbury Post.
