Two arrive hospital shot, one dies after shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide after two people showed up at a Charlotte hospital Monday morning with gunshot wounds.
One of them died, while the other is expected to be OK, according to police.
Officers are investigating the shooting that happened on Creekridge Road in southeast Charlotte. Police arrived to find a witness and evidence of a shooting, however, at the scene, no victims were found.
Shortly after, police said two people were at a nearby hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, and one was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
No other information was provided.
This is Charlotte’s fourth homicide in 2021.
