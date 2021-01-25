Person of interest wanted in deadly New Year’s Day assault of 82-year-old in Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a person of interest in the case of an 82-year-old man who died weeks after a New Year’s Day assault in Rock Hill.
Officials say 82-year-old William Mason was assaulted in his home on Jan 1, 2021. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was released to hospice, where he died.
On Jan. 25, officials provided a composite sketch of a “Person of Interest” in the homicide.
The Rock Hill Police Department has reason to believe this person was in the area around the time of the incident.
Authorities are asking if anyone recognizes this individual to call 803-329-7293.
The assault remains under investigation by Rock Hill Police, and autopsy and toxicology is pending.
