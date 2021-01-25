More vaccines could be coming soon, Johnson & Johnson on the brink of releasing trial data

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -Another vaccine could be available in the United States by the end of March.
It is developed by Johnson and Johnson and only requires one dose.
The appeal of this vaccine is it only uses one-shot according to health experts. This could help speed up a slow vaccine rollout.
Johnson & Johnson says the results of the COVID-19 vaccine trial could come in a few weeks. Health experts say the company will plan to ask for an emergency use authorization.
Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, the newest COVID-19 vaccine has two trials —one with one shot and one with two.
Health experts say the one dose could be a huge triumph for the country since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) would not have to hold back doses for a second shot.
This new vaccine does not have to be kept at extremely low temperatures like the Pfizer vaccine either.
S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Interim Public Health Director Brannon Traxler is encouraged about the potentials for this new vaccine.
Traxler wanted to be very clear that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is NOT a live virus either,” said Dr. Traxler. “So certainly, more vaccines coming out will be very beneficial for the state.”
The interim public health director is excited about Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine, but we do not know who will get it first.
Traxler is not the only one who is encouraged.
Garrett Frent is one of the thousands who participated in the trials.
”I think getting the vaccine is really important. I have two kids four and five and I don’t want to bring it home. I’m out working every day,” said Frent.
Twenty-four hours of chills and body aches were well worth the shield from COVID-19.
”One day of feeling miserable was well worth not being sick for weeks or worse go to the hospital,” Frent said. ”The more vaccines that are getting emergency use authorizations, it means the more vaccines that will be flowing into South Carolina.”
Traxler said an emergency use authorization (EUA) means a new shot possibly ready for your arm by the end of March, but who exactly will get it first will be up to the data.
”Whether they show any specific subpopulations it performed better or not as well, we would take that into consideration,” said Traxler.
Johnson and Johnson will wait for the independent board’s approval, but for now, the company has Frent’s approval.
”I know people don’t want to get it,” said Frent. “They think it’s a conspiracy, but I think it’s to protect everyone and stay safe.”
