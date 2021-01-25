Lincoln County implements ‘Teen Court Program’

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County implemented a Teen Court program, an alternative system of restorative justice where youth, who are responsible for an illegal or disruptive action, are tried for (mostly) misdemeanor offenses.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the program “empowers youth to work on ways to reduce crime and violence in their schools and communities. Student volunteers take the roles of Clerk of Court, Bailiff, Defense and Prosecuting Attorneys and Jurors.”
Local attorneys, magistrates and other community leaders volunteer and serve as Teen Court judges.
Lincoln County deputies say the program is “based on the philosophy that a youthful law violator is less likely to continue to repeat the harms done when a jury of their peers decides the appropriate punishment. It is anticipated that Teen Court will interrupt developing patterns of anti-social behavior by promoting feelings of self-esteem, motivation for self-improvement and a healthy attitude toward authority. Teen Court challenges those responsible, as well as the volunteer teens, to perform at their highest level.”
Referrals are received by the Teen Court coordinator.
If the case is appropriate for Teen Court, the coordinator will contact the responsible youth and their family. The youth, along with a parent or guardian, will be interviewed by the coordinator. If the youth is willing to admit responsibility for the harm done, then he/she may be selected to participate.
Upon successful completion of ordered sanctions, the responsible youth will have no juvenile or adult criminal record of the offense.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says teen Court does not determine guilt or innocence; admission of guilt is a requirement for being offered this voluntary diversion from criminal charges.
The youth will then be assigned a date to appear in Teen Court to take responsibility for his/her actions before an adult judge and a trained jury of their peers.
Once the hearing is complete the Teen Court staff immediately meets with the youth and their family to explain the jury’s requirements and answer any questions they may have. Once the requirements are met the case is closed. If the youth does not successfully complete the program, a detailed letter is sent to the referral source where other ways to address the harms done may be put in place.
