Light showers and cloudy skies turn stormy overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is currently in effect through early Tuesday morning for the WBTV viewing area as scattered showers give way to storms overnight.
The clouds won’t break in even during dry periods, so no sunshine is in today’s forecast.
As far as temperatures are considered, expect highs to gradually climb towards the low to mid-50s as the day goes especially after sunset.
We’re not out of the wood tomorrow as a brief round of showers along with a couple of thunderstorms are likely early Tuesday morning.
Ultimately, highs will soar to the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon as a small dose of drier filter airs into the region during the second half of the day.
The rain-break will be brief as another round of rain will run through the area late Wednesday bringing light to moderate showers to the Charlotte area and about an inch of snow in the higher elevations as colder air drifts in overnight into Thursday morning.
High temperatures will drop from the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday to the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday.
Meanwhile, overnight lows will fall to the mid to upper 20s Thursday and Friday night.
We’ll remain dry Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before along disturbance moves into the Carolinas Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
