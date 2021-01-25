Grady and ’Cats rally past UMass on the road 69-60

Press release provided by Davidson Athletics
AMHERST, Mass. – In addition to erasing a double-digit deficit, Davidson shot 60.7 percent in the second half and got a game-high 22 points from Kellan Grady as the Wildcats defeated UMass, 69-60, Sunday at the Mullins Center.
The ‘Cats remain unbeaten on the road as they improve to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in league play with their fourth consecutive victory.
Grady, a senior from Boston, Mass., finished 8-of-11 from the floor to go along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists.
After UMass (5-4, 3-2 A-1) pushed its lead back to seven, 38-31, the ‘Cats responded with a 15-6 run capped by a Luka Brajkovic layup, to give Davidson its first lead (46-44), which they never relinquished the rest of the way.
Up 55-53 with just under six minutes to play, the Wildcats put the game out of reach with a 14-1 streak.
Redshirt freshman Sam Mennenga joined Grady in double figures with 11 points to go along with 8 rebounds. Hyunjung Lee, Carter Collins, Nelson Boachie-Yiadom and Brajkovic also turned in solid efforts for the ‘Cats with 8 points each.
Davidson, which trailed by as many as 12 in the opening half, closed the first 20 minutes on a small spurt to cut the deficit to 32-27 at intermission.
Tre Mitchell and T.J. Weeks paced the Minutemen with 16 points apiece, while Noah Fernandes added 15.
For the 14th time this season, the Wildcats finished with the advantage on the glass, out-rebounding UMass, 34-29.
Up Next
Davidson will enjoy a six-day break before hosting St. Bonaventure Saturday, January 30 at 2 p.m. inside Belk Arena.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.