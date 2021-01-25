First Alert for one last gasp of rain tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have had showers and gray conditions most of this Monday.
The rain isn’t quite done with us yet. The back part of the system will move through tonight.
That means sprinkles/ showers/ drizzle will continue through the evening.
The cold front will move in and out overnight.
There could be pockets of heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder while you’re sleeping.
Most of the heavy rain will move out before the sun comes up tomorrow.
Still, there could be a few showers around and wet roads for your morning commute. Temperatures will be very mild.
We will start the day with temperatures in the upper 50s.
The rest of Tuesday will be downright warm for January.
Highs will reach the low 70s in the afternoon.
A new system will approach on Wednesday.
That will bring a few showers during the day, but the heaviest rain will arrive at night again. Not bad timing!
We should dry out again for Thursday and Friday. It will be cooler by then with highs backing off to the low 50s.
The weekend will bring temperatures in the low to mid-50s.
Saturday should turn out dry but rain chances return on Sunday.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
