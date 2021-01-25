DHEC on 2nd doses: ‘Make your second appointment while you’re at your first appointment’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control is reminding those who get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be sure to book an appointment for their second dose.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots for maximum protection against the coronavirus. The second dose of the Pfizer should be taken around 21 days after the first one, while the Moderna is 28 days later.
“Don’t leave your first dose appointment without knowing how and when to get your second dose,” said interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler.
DHEC provided reminders for when it comes to getting your COVID-19 vaccine:
- Make an appointment with a vaccine provider to guarantee you’ll receive your shot.
- You need to make two appointments, one for each shot.
- You should make your appointment for your second shot at the same location where you receive your first one.
- Make your second appointment while you’re at your first appointment, no later. Don’t leave your first appointment without knowing how and when you’ll get your second shot.
- Until more vaccine is available, some appointments may need to be rescheduled for a later date if a provider runs out of vaccine. Providers will contact people directly if they need to reschedule an appointment.
- If you need to reschedule an appointment, remember to cancel your initial appointment.
People who have already received their first shot, but don’t have an appointment for their second can use the federal Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) to schedule an appointment. Or you can call the location you received your first shot in order to book the second appointment.
DHEC RESOURCES TO HELP ANSWER QUESTIONS:
DHEC said on Monday it hopes to launch a statewide vaccine scheduler this week. Leaders said it will be much easier to use than VAMS.
The health agency will also be launching a call center this week that is dedicated to vaccine questions and also helping people schedule appointments through the new vaccine scheduler. The call center is also expected to be launched this week.
In the meantime, people can call DHEC’s Care Line at 855-472-3432 for help from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
