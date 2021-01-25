Details: Rowan County to switch to appointment-based vaccine distribution

“Rowan County established a goal which was to create an efficient and effective system that help all those who needed a vaccine get one as quickly as possible. I realized early on that I was not going to get allocations that large. We have more than 25,400 individuals eligible in Groups One and Two, which does not include the significant number of patient-facing health care providers, dentists, dental hygienists, and assistants, and all who qualify under the expanded Group 1 definition. If 75% of those eligible wanted the vaccination, it will take me almost 24 weeks – nearly half a year – to get just these two Groups through this process. Considering this, we have continued to appeal for everyone to be patient. As a community, we still have a long way to go to get where we want to be.”